Peyton Parrish - European Tour 2024

Den Grundstein für seine Karriere legt PEYTON PARRISH 2020 mit einem Cover von "My Mother Told Me", bekannt durch die Serie "Vikings". 2022 veröffentlicht er mit "Rise Of Vikingr" sein Debüt mit eigenen Songs und Covern. Auf "The Most Magical Album On Earth" präsentiert er seine Versionen von Disney-Klassikern wie "I'll Make A Man Out Of You", "Hoist Your Colours" oder "Be Prepared". PARRISHs aktuelles Album trägt den Titel "Skalds Of Metal" und beinhaltet unter anderem eine Zusammenarbeit mit den deutschen Mittelalter-Rock-Giganten SALTATIO MORTIS.

PARRISH über die Tour: "I had an absolute blast playing Germany this Summer and can't wait to return to Europe in February. To all you berserkers and shield-maidens out there: Get your tickets now, we'll have a feast for the gods!"