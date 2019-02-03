Blastphemy

Into Sickness

Epplehaus Karlstraße 13, 72070 Tübingen

INTO SICKNESS – Smashing Grind/Death/HC – Ciudad de México https://intosicknessgrind.bandcamp.com

Live at Obscene Extreme: https://youtu.be/yMsVYXZ9J4Q

Support TBA

Before/after: https://www.fb.com/d.i.die.booking/events <- Subscribe!

