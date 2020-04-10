Blastphemy Springfeast III

Lineup so far:

ACxDC – Powerviolence – Los Angeles

https://acxdc.bandcamp.com

https://youtu.be/Ro527Ry-p8w

Snake Tongue – HC/MeloCrust/MetalPunk – Linköping

https://snaketongue.bandcamp.com

https://youtu.be/oFEIF2najYo

Convince – Dark Neo Metal Crust – Moscow

https://convince666.bandcamp.com

https://youtu.be/rFiX4MHKGeg

SPLITTER – Dark Hardcore – Nuremberg

https://splitterpunx.bandcamp.com

HIGH – Thrash/Fastcore – Tübingen

https://wearehigh.bandcamp.com

YT-Playlist: https://bit.ly/2Nbs8Qf

More great intl. bands to be announced soon!

Invite friends or share the event poster and win free entry!

Before/after: https://www.fb.com/d.i.die.booking/events <- Subscribe!

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/d.i.die.booking

Please support underground shows like this by sharing! THX

Starts/ends early – buses & trains reachable!

Like always DIY, non-profit and for a low price (~10)!

No space for discriminating mindsets! (incl. merch)