Blastphemy

Finally some woman power back on stage!
fluoride - Powerviolence/Grind - New Brunswick, New Jersey, US
The band that comes first in the video results when you google Powerviolence.
Aureole of Ash - Grind/Powerviolence - Münster
Fluoride /us & Aureole of Ash |Grind/Pwrvlnc/HC
Epplehaus Karlstraße 13, 72070 Tübingen
