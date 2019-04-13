Blastphemy

Fluoride /us & Aureole of Ash |Grind/Pwrvlnc/HC

Epplehaus Karlstraße 13, 72070 Tübingen

Finally some woman power back on stage!

fluoride - Powerviolence/Grind - New Brunswick, New Jersey, US

The band that comes first in the video results when you google Powerviolence.

Aureole of Ash - Grind/Powerviolence - Münster

Epplehaus Karlstraße 13, 72070 Tübingen
