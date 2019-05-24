Book Chop #1 Mittägliche literarische Rezepturen

Literatur ist geistige Nahrung, „Food for thought“. Sie bringt uns auf den Geschmack und macht Lust auf mehr.

Derart kann Literatur als Ausgangspunkt und Inspiration für neue Denkweisen dienen und birgt so die Möglichkeiten von Perspektivwechsel und durchlässigem Denken. Das Zelebrieren der Literatur endet bei „Membrane“ nicht mit der Mittagspause und so wird im Rahmen der mittäglichen „Book Chops“ Kulinarisches aus einigen der präsentierten Romane auf den Tisch gebracht. Inspiriert wurden die „Book Chops“ durch die literarisch-kulinarische Reihe „Eat the Book“ der nigerianischen Kuratorin Lola Shoneyin, die dieses Format bei ihrem Ake Book Festival initiiert hat.

Literature is food for thought. It awakens our tastes and makes us crave for more. Thus literature can be a starting point and inspiration for new ways of thought and makes changes in perspective and permeable thinking possible. Celebrating literature at “Membrane” doesn’t stop at lunch time. Noon-time “Book Chops” will serve culinary delights from some of the novels presented during the festival. The “Book Chops” were inspired by the literary and culinary series "Eat the Book" by Nigerian curator Lola Shoneyin, who initiated this format at her Ake Book Festival.