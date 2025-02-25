Book Club with Jessica

Monthly hybrid book discussion with Jessica Strain. Calling all book lovers! You like reading books and discussing them afterwards? Join our Book Club and discover the riches of international literature. Literature enthusiasts and language lover Jessica Strain will guide you through the best of contemporary and classic literature. Copies of the selected books are available at the d.a.i. library.

25.2. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Americanah (2013): A modern classic about star-crossed lovers that explores questions of race and being Black in America – and the search for what it means to call a place home.