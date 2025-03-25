Book Club with Jessica

Calling all book lovers! You like reading books and discussing them afterwards? Join our Book Club and discover the riches of international literature. Literature enthusiasts and language lover Jessica Strain will guide you through the best of contemporary and classic literature. Copies of the selected books are available at the d.a.i. library.

28.1. Paul Farley & Michael Symmons Roberts, Deaths of the Poets (2017) (biography): In this book, two contemporary poets undertake a series of journeys – across Britain, America and Europe – to the death places of poets of the past, in part as pilgrims, honoring inspirational writers, but also as investigators, interrogating the myth of the doomed, melancholic poet. The result is a book that is, in turn, enlightening and provocative, eye-wateringly funny and powerfully moving.

25.2. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Americanah (2013): A modern classic about star-crossed lovers that explores questions of race and being Black in America – and the search for what it means to call a place home.

25.3. Philip Roth, American Pastoral (1997): This is a novel of unqualified greatness it is an elegy for all the twentieth century's promises of prosperity, civic order, and domestic bliss. Roth's protagonist is Seymour 'Swede' Levov – a legendary high school athlete, a devoted family man, a hard worker, the prosperous inheritor of his father's Newark glove factory – comes of age in thriving, triumphant post-war America. And then one day in 1968, Swede's beautiful American luck deserts him.

In English

Location: d.a.i. library & online via www.dai-tuebingen.de/books

Admission: free