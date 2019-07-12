Book Discussion

Michelle Obama – Becoming (2018)

Google Calendar - Book Discussion - 2019-07-12 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Discussion - 2019-07-12 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Discussion - 2019-07-12 18:15:00 iCalendar - Book Discussion - 2019-07-12 18:15:00

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt

Talk with Carolyn Murphey Melchers, d.a.i. Tübingen. Calling all book lovers! You like reading books and discussing them afterwards? Join the Book Discussion and discover the riches of American literature. The US-American literature specialist and writer Carolyn Murphey Melchers will guide you through the best of contemporary and classic American literature. Copies of the selected books are available in the d.a.i. library.

Info

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt Karte anzeigen
Vorträge & Lesungen
Google Calendar - Book Discussion - 2019-07-12 18:15:00 Yahoo Calendar - Book Discussion - 2019-07-12 18:15:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Book Discussion - 2019-07-12 18:15:00 iCalendar - Book Discussion - 2019-07-12 18:15:00

Tags

Mehr News über...

MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg-Blog

Allianz MTV Stuttgart rectangle

Blog Ausbildung &amp; Karriere Home

Blog Hochschule

Veranstaltung eintragen Sprocket

Die Nächsten Veranstaltungen

Veranstaltung suchen Eintragen