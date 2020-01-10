Talk with Carolyn Murphey Melchers, d.a.i. Tübingen. Calling all book lovers! You like reading books and discussing them afterwards? Join the Book Discussion and discover the riches of American literature. The US-American literature specialist and writer Carolyn Murphey

Melchers will guide you through the best of contemporary and classic American literature. Copies of the selected books are available in the d.a.i. library.

There, There tells the story of twelve Native American characters, each of whom have private reasons for traveling to the Big Oakland Powwow. It is a relentlessly paced multigenerational story about violence and recovery, memory and identity, and the beauty.