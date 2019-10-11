Book Discussion: Nell Zink – Mislaid (2015)

Calling all book lovers! You like reading books and discussing them afterwards? Join the Book Discussion and discover the riches of American literature. The USAmerican literature specialist and writer Carolyn Murphey Melchers will guide you through the best of contemporary and classic American literature. Copies of the selected books are available in the d.a.i. library.

American-born author Nell Zink from Berlin visits the d.a.i. on October 7. In the first session, the Book Discussion will talk about her book Mislaid.