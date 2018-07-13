Book Discussion: Martin Luther King, Jr.

Talk with Carolyn Murphey Melchers, d.a.i. Tübingen. Calling all book lovers! You like reading books and discussing them afterwards? Join the Book Discussion and discover the riches of American literature. The US-American literature specialist and writer Carolyn Murphey Melchers will guide you through the best of contemporary and classic American literature. Copies of the selected books are available in the d.a.i. library.

This quarter, the Book Discussion has a special focus: 1968: The Year that Changed History, The Year of Revolt