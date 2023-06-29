BookTok Book Club with Sara

BookTok, a subgroup on TikTok, focuses on analyzing, discussing, and theorizing about currently trending literature with a focus on young/new adult fiction, fantasy, and romance. Join d.a.i. teacher and self-proclaimed bookworm Sara Azarmi in this new, monthly, online book club (every last Thursday) and talk about current authors such as Sarah J. Maas, Emily Henry, Gabrielle Zevin, Donna Tartt, or Colleen Hoover. Sara has selected the first two novels and is open to suggestions for the next two! Copies of the selected books are available at the d.a.i. (e-)library.

Do. 27.4.: Jennifer Lynn Barnes – The Inheritance Games (2020): Avery Grambs mysteriously inherits a fortune from a billionaire unknown to her. To receive this inheritance, Avery must move into sprawling, secret passage-filled Hawthorne House and stand up to the four Hawthorne grandsons: dangerous, magnetic, brilliant boys who grew up with every expectation that they would inherit billions.

Do. 25.5.: Travis Baldree – Legends and Lattes (2022): Battle-weary orc Viv aims to start fresh, opening the first ever coffee shop in her city. But old and new rivals stand in her way of success – not to mention the fact that no one has the faintest idea what coffee actually is… If Viv wants to put the blade behind her and make her plans a reality, she can’t do it alone.

In English

Location: online via www.dai-tuebingen.de/booktok

Admission: free

Further dates: 27.7.