Boss Man, Cops and the Gang

A monthly multimedia exploration of popular literature and film with d.a.i.-teacher Scott Stelle. Join us in a lively, spirited exploration of crime fiction and history. In all the big American cities, there has always been a connection between business, crime and politics. By the 1920s, this shadowy and unstable alliance extended everywhere across the country. While gangsters needed politicians for protection against the courts and police, the politicians needed money and help mobilizing voters on election day. Information flows in two directions: from the criminal milieu to the police, and from the authorities to the underworld. This symbiotic reality of criminal and government infiltration creates material corruption and moral ambiguity because money also flows in both directions. This quarter we will explore the thin borderline between the law through works of fiction, true crime and film.