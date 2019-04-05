Bosse-de-Nage - Street Sects

BOSSE-DE-NAGE Bosse-de-Nage takes their name from a character The Exploits and Opinions of Dr. Faustroll, Pataphysician by the French Symbolist author Alfred Jarry. They recorded their first demo in 2006, which was subsequently released on cassette by Aesop Dekker´s The Funeral Agency label.

Their first album was recorded the following year, but the band became inactive for awhile, and their debut sat on the shelves until The Flenser released it in 2010. This sparked new life into the project and they recorded and released two more self-titled albums over the next two years. In 2012 BDN released a split EP with fellow Bay Area “blackgaze” upstarts Deafheaven. They subsequently released their monstrous and surreal masterpiece, All Four (Profound Lore), in 2015 to critical applause. The band returned to The Flenser for the 2018 release of their fifth album, Further Still. On Further Still the band has refined their multitude of ideas, distilling them to their most basic forms while retaining their idiosyncratic footprint. Support: Street Sects. Crazy electronic-noise-punk-hardcore from Austin, Texas (The Flenser)