Bring Back Brutality - Stuttgart

Exorcised Gods

We are a six man deathcore band from Germany (Mainz).Formed in late 2017 we relased our debut EP "Unholy Purification" may 2018.

Death By Dissonance

Death by Dissonance is a metal band from Ludwigsburg, Germany.Founded in 2013, it soon developed from six guys jamming in their rehearsal space, to ripping the stages of the local clubs apart.Though heavily influenced by death- and black-metal, the band simply plays the music they want to hear, mostly ignoring the concept of genres and sub-genres.Blending already established, heavy elements with their own tastes and flavors, Death by Dissonance create a unique sound, that could be described as dirty, raw and blunt.In their lyrics, they write about daily crisis with society and always being under pressure to perform in it. They also voice criticism about capitalism, nationalism, sexism and other discriminating ideologies and social conditions.

World of Tomorrow

Beatdown aus Mannheim

Endlevel

Endlevel, das sind fünf junge Burschen aus dem Schwabenland, deren Musik ohne Zweifel als “Hans Dampf in allen Gassen” beschrieben werden kann. Knackiger Thrash Metal, garniert mit einer kräftigen Prise Death Metal, Freunde von Legion Of The Damned und co. kommen hier definitiv auf ihre Kosten. Wer auf besinnliche und ruhige Musik steht, sollte ein Konzert mit Endlevel also tunlichst meiden. Der Sound der Band ist frisch, unverbraucht und roh. Fraglos eine Band, der die Zukunft gehört. Junge Talente, die vor Energie und Kampfeswillen strotzen und eine Bereicherung für jedes Heavy Metal Event darstellen dürften. In Balingen und Umgebung haben die fünf Jungs die Bühnen sprichwörtlich bereits in Schutt und Asche gelegt, jetzt ist der Rest der Republik dran. Das Debütalbum „Time To Kill“ ist derzeit in Arbeit und wird aller Voraussicht nach 2016 erscheinen.

Loss of Charity

The southern German Metal-Brigade Loss of Charity is a Modern Metal Band, but also draws its influences from many other genres of music to create a modern and unique sound. Heavy riffs accompanied by melodic passages and combined with massive drums, brutal vocals and thoughtful songwriting introduce new sounds and nuances into the world of Death Metal. With their EP, Loss of Charity are ready to hit the stages and deliver you the message of modern Death Metal!

Intended Execution

Death Metal / Slam / Hardcore aus Weiden/Oberpfalz