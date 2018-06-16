Bruut! never stands still

Over the years, the band has made fans sweat, shout and above all dance, from Nagasaki to the West Frisian Islands. Mean Hammond sounds, hard grooves and 60s surf merge into a danceable mix. Now, in 2017, they’ve released their fourth record: Superjazz.

The band locked themselves in a house in France for five days to create this album, drawing inspiration from an enormous stack of old vinyl with obscure 1960s surf rock, to which Baha is their ode. Not to mention an incredibly drunk farmer who knocked on their door in the middle of the night like a man possessed and began rattling away in French – Plume was the only word they could understand.

In Japan the band were inspired by what they call the world’s best kept secret: Yamazaki bar in Saga. In an obscure backstreet they drank Japanese whisky in that tiny café listening to original John Coltrane and Miles Davis records. They wrote an ode to that same city: the bouncy, hard-as-nails Saga. With Prince they breathe new life into the music they grew up with, while Loulou is a melancholic homage to French porn.

Superjazz is as diverse as the music that inspires BRUUT! The term with which the band has so often been identified these past few years is embraced wholeheartedly on this album. BRUUT! is much more than just jazz.

Maarten Hogenhuis - Saxophone

Folkert Oosterbeek - Hammond

Thomas Rolff - Kontrabass

Felix Schlarmann - Drums

