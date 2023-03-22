Building a Sense of Belonging in Clint Eastwood’s Gran Torino

Set in Highland Park, a neighborhood in the north of famed “Motor City” Detroit, Gran Torino (2008) explores the intercultural and intergenerational conflict between war veteran Walt Kowalski (Clint Eastwood) and Hmong teenager Thao (Bee Vang). At the heart of the movie is the question of both characters’ belonging: In what ways do they (not) belong where they are? In this talk, a closer look on key themes such as race and ethnicity, religion, language, place and gender will reveal the ambiguity of belonging.

In English

Admission: Free

Location: Online via YouTube @ www.dai-tuebingen.de/tv