Bye Bye, Bias! Find Your Voice, and Your Allies, with the EQT Gender Equality Toolkit

Join us for an inspiring and interactive workshop designed to tackle bias in the workplace and empower you to make a lasting change! You will explore the powerful EQT Gender Equality Toolkit, designed to help you identify, confront, and eliminate bias while creating a more inclusive and diverse workplace. Don’t miss this opportunity to speak up, take action, and find your allies in the movement for a more inclusive and equal workplace.

End the evening on a high note with a networking session (19:30 hrs) and informal drinks. This is your chance to connect with like-minded professionals who share your passion for creating positive change in the workplace.

Anika Nicolaas Ponder, Head of Climate & Innovation, IKEM, is specialised in the intersection of equality and diversity in the field of climate action in general, and the energy transition in particular. She leads and moderates the international event series 'IKEM Academy: Energy and Climate', and is the content lead of EQT: The gender equality toolkit.

Dàmir Belltheus Avdic, Co-head of Climate & innovation, IKEM, specialises in policy and socio-economic research linked to the energy transition, especially offshore wind energy and green fuels. Among other things, he coordinates the Europe-Ukraine Energy Transition Hub (EUETH), for which he recently authored or edited a series of studies.

In English

Location: d.a.i. hall

Admission: free. Pre-registration required: www.dai-tuebingen.de/EQT

In cooperation with IKEM and with the kind support of the U.S. Embassy