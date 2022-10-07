Cass Mccombs (USA) – Suppport: KOLUMBO

Mit „Heartmind“ erscheint in diesem Sommer das 10. Album von Cass McCombs. Spätestens seitdem Pitchfork sein 2009er Album „Catacombs“ in die Liste der besten Alben des Jahres gepackt hat, und allerspätestens seit seinem 2011er-Meisterwerk „Wit’s End“ gehört der Baltimorer zur Speerspitze der Neo-Singer-Songwriter, pendelnd zwischen Americana, Baroque-Pop, Psychedelia und ausgedehntem Jam-Band-Folk-Rock.

Pressezitate:

“One of the great songwriters of his time” New York Times

“Arguably the greatest American singer-songwriter of this generation” Vice

“One of the most compelling singer-songwriters of the past decade” Uncut

“Cass McCombs is one of our greatest modern day songwriters” God Is In The TV