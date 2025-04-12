Christian Wulffen: Gegenstände zum gedanklichen Gebrauch

Kurator: Holger Kube Ventura

ERÖFFNUNG

Fr., 11.4.2025, 19:00 Uhr

Presserundgang

Do., 10.4.2024, 11:00 Uhr

Ein umfangreiches Programm begleitet die Ausstellung.

Detaillierte Informationen zu den einzelnen Veranstaltungen entnehmen Sie bitte unserem Veranstaltungskalender.

EN

With over thirty works from the years 1971 to 2016, the exhibition offers a cross-section of Christian Wulffen's oeuvre for the first time. His works, which are preferably made from industrially manufactured materials, appear in seemingly precise repetitions and thus encourage constructive comparison.

Curator: Holger Kube Ventura

An extensive program accompanies the exhibition.

For detailed information about the exhibition programme, please visit our calender.