Christmas Panto

Alice in Wonderland
It’s the Frabjous Day and Wonderland needs Alice to rewind the clock and save Wonderland! Together with the Right Royal Red Queen, the Mad Hatter, and … Harry? … they’re off to get the key from the Jabberwocky, but the Wrong Rabbits are hot on their tails! And speaking of tails, you’d better hold onto yours - the rabbits are losing theirs right and left! Will Alice make it back to Wonderland on time? Or will the Wrong Royal Red Queen take over Wonderland?
Das Wunderland ist in Gefahr und nur Alice kann es retten! Sie muß die Uhr zurückdrehen und Wunderland retten! Jetzt läuft sie mit der echten Roten Königin, dem verrückten Hutmacher, Harry (Moment, Harry? Wer ist Harry?) … los, um den Schlüssel beim furchteinflössenden Jabberwocky zu holen. Aber dicht auf ihren Fersen sind die falschen Hasen, die auch den Schlüssel wollen - für die falsche Rote Königin! Kommt Alice rechtzeitig zurück nach Wunderland mit dem Schlüssel? Oder fällt Wunderland in die Hände der falschen Roten Königin?
Panto, short for Pantomime, is one of the great British Christmas traditions. It consists of a family entertainment loosely based on a fairy-tale, but with lots of music, slap-stick humour and audience interaction thrown in.
Unter Panto verstehen wir bei NEAT nicht Pantomime wie man sie in Deutschland kennt, sondern eine große britische Tradition: um die Weihnachtszeit werden dort landauf, landab Märchenstücke für die ganze Familie aufgeführt, die vollgepackt sind mit schwarzem Humor, Slapstick und Musik.