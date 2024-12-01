Christmas Panto

Merlin Stuttgart Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart

Alice in Wonderland

It’s the ​Frabjous ​Day ​and ​Wonderland ​needs ​Alice ​to ​rewind ​the ​clock ​and ​save ​Wonderland! ​Together ​with ​the ​Right ​Royal ​Red ​Queen, ​the ​Mad ​Hatter, ​and ​… ​Harry? ​… ​they’re ​off ​to ​get ​the ​key ​from ​the ​Jabberwocky, ​but ​the ​Wrong ​Rabbits ​are ​hot ​on ​their ​tails! ​And ​speaking ​of ​tails, ​you’d ​better ​hold ​onto ​yours ​- ​the ​rabbits ​are ​losing ​theirs ​right ​and ​left! ​Will ​Alice ​make ​it ​back ​to ​Wonderland ​on ​time? ​Or ​will ​the ​Wrong ​Royal ​Red ​Queen ​take ​over ​Wonderland?

Das ​Wunderland ​ist ​in ​Gefahr ​und ​nur ​Alice ​kann ​es ​retten! ​Sie ​muß ​die ​Uhr ​zurückdrehen ​und ​Wunderland ​retten! ​Jetzt ​läuft ​sie ​mit ​der ​echten ​Roten ​Königin, ​dem ​verrückten ​Hutmacher, ​Harry ​(Moment, ​Harry? ​Wer ​ist ​Harry?) ​… ​los, ​um ​den ​Schlüssel ​beim ​furchteinflössenden ​Jabberwocky ​zu ​holen. ​Aber ​dicht ​auf ​ihren ​Fersen ​sind ​die ​falschen ​Hasen, ​die ​auch ​den ​Schlüssel ​wollen ​- ​für ​die ​falsche ​Rote ​Königin! ​Kommt ​Alice ​rechtzeitig ​zurück ​nach ​Wunderland ​mit ​dem ​Schlüssel? ​Oder ​fällt ​Wunderland ​in ​die ​Hände ​der ​falschen ​Roten ​Königin?

Panto, ​short ​​for ​​Pantomime, ​​is ​​one ​​of ​​the ​​great ​​British ​​Christmas ​​traditions. ​​It ​​consists ​​of ​​a ​​family ​​entertainment ​​loosely ​​based ​​on ​​a ​​fairy-tale, ​​but ​​with ​​lots ​​of ​​music, ​​slap-stick ​​humour ​​and ​​audience ​​interaction ​​thrown ​​in.

Unter ​​Panto ​​verstehen ​​wir ​​bei ​​NEAT ​​nicht ​​Pantomime ​​wie ​​man ​​sie ​​in ​​Deutschland ​​kennt, ​​sondern ​​eine ​​große ​​britische ​​Tradition: ​​um ​​die ​​Weihnachtszeit ​​werden ​​dort ​​landauf, ​​land​ab ​​Märchenstücke ​​für ​​die ​​ganze ​​Familie ​​aufgeführt, ​​die ​​vollgepackt ​​sind ​​mit ​​schwarzem ​​Humor, ​​Slapstick ​​und ​​Musik. ​​

merlin
