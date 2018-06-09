Christoph Hartmann

Oboe

Kloster und Schloss Bebenhausen Im Schloß 1, 72074 Tübingen

Oboist der Berliner Philharmoniker und Norwegische Kammersolisten

Programm:

Mozart

Oboenquintett c-moll KV 406

Vogt

Morceau für Oboe und Streicher

Mozart

Oboenquartett F-Dur KV 370

Crusell

Divertimento C-Dur für Oboe und Streicher

