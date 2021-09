The swiss capital’s jazz manouche band HOT CLUB DE BERNE gets its inspiration from Django Reinhardt's and Stéphane Grappelli’s HOT CLUB DE FRANCE's repertoire.

The many musical influences of Vincent Millioud - violin, Theo Känzig, Slawek Plizga – gypsy guitars and Valentin von Fischer – double bass, bring you to the sounds of Jazz Manouche.

Vincent Millioud - Violin

Jérémie Pellaz - Gypsy Guitar

Lucian Marcel Caceres - Gypsy Guitar

Andrey Tatarinets - Double Bass