Click to Play: Virtual Boardgame Night

Monthly boardgame fun with d.a.i. teacher Kevin McCarthy. You love playing board games, but can’t follow your passion due to the pandemic? You would love to have an English game night with friends, but haven’t found the right group to play fun games with yet? Well, look no further! Join our monthly virtual boardgame night with Kevin McCarthy from Boston, test your skills online and meet other board game enthusiasts. Once a month, we’ll invite you to join us for fun games, interesting conversations in English, and a friendly atmosphere. All levels of language proficiency are welcome.

•Join for free via Zoom @www.dai-tuebingen.de/onlinegames

• Further dates:Do. 25.11.,Do. 16.12