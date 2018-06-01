Cold War Fiction

Film and Talk with Scott Stelle, d.a.i. Tübingen. As the bizarre plot of the Trump-Russia investigation slowly unfolds, stories like The Manchurian Candidate and The Crucible seem to be shedding light on political reality. Indeed, the way America‘s polarized media is presenting news of the alleged collusion is leading the public to imagine two very different dramatic scenarios: either Trump has been colluding with the Kremlin or Mueller‘s investigation represents the biggest political witch hunt since the Red Scare. In any case, the old Cold War dynamcis are once again operating in America and on the international stage.

So, this quarter we‘ll explore the Cold War imagination through fiction and film. George Orwell coined the expression “Cold War” to describe a state of hostility between the US and USSR without direct combat. It employed soldiers on the frontiers of Empire, but was mostly fought through diplomacy, propaganda, and, especially, intelligence, because it was, above all, a secret war. Moreover, in the attempt to avoid nuclear holocaust, they developed a new strategy, which characterized the absurdity of the situation: MAD (Mutually Assured Destruction). This quarter we‘ll be dealing with the Bomb along with themes relating to cold war tensions – loyalty, deception, love, repression – from the time of the Rosenbergs to Perestroika.

In English

Location: d.a.i. conference room

Admission: free for d.a.i. members, donations welcome

Further dates: Fr. 6.7. John le Carré - The Russia House (book, 1989/ film, 1990)