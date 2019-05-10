colour haze // The devil & The almighty blues +live+

COLOUR HAZE - Stefan Koglek (Guitar, Vocals) / Philipp Rasthofer (Bass) / Mannfred Merwald (Drums)Colour Haze are a modern Psychedelic (in the words sense) Heavy Rock Three Piece, in the tradition of classic Rock-Trios such as Cream, The Jimi Hendrix Experience or Grand Funk Railroad.

Founded somewhen in the last century, the current line-up consists since May 1999.Since then some records have been made and a lot of following was gained. Originating from Munich, Germany, the group did a lot of shows nationwide and in Belgium, Holland and Austria. Soon COLOUR HAZE established themselves among the finest groups of Germanys underground scene and are said to be one of the most outstanding current Rock-Ensembles in Europe.By the end of 2014, COLOUR HAZE released their latest album „To the Highest Gods we Know“, and headlined our Up In Smoke Roadfestival Vol5 in February/March 2015! They haven’t played much since (a couple of festivals here and there), but released a live album in 2016.They are back on the roads in 2019 to present their latest album, „In Her Garden“!!

THE DEVIL & THE ALMIGHTY BLUES - Arnt O. Andersen (Vocals) / Petter Svee (Guitar) / Torgeir W. Engen (Guitar) / Kim Skaug (Bass) / Kenneth Simonsen (Drums)With a profound love for the old heroes of the Blues walking hand in hand with rock, metal, country and last but not least punk, THE DEVIL & THE ALMIGHTY BLUES is armed with vintage Gibson guitars and tube amplifiers. Their new take on blues-based rock is heavy without becoming metal, slow without being doom, bluesy without being straight up and boring. It’s slow, heavy, melodic and raw.When the 60’s turned into the 70’s there was a musical crossroads. The American blues had had it’s run with teens on both sides of the Atlantic long enough so that the blues-offspring named rock’n’roll had to expand or die. It did not die, it expanded in all kinds of directions! And right there in the crossroads between blues-based rock and all the world’s other sub-genres of rock, something happened to the blues. The format got experimented with, expanded and almost made unrecognizable. But at the same time the roots to the original ’real’ blues was never lost. Where Peter Green left Fleetwood Mac in 1970 with the track «Green Manalishi», where Johnny Winter stretched his musical legs, where ZZ Top bought Marshall full stacks and shot from the hip, and last but not least where the legend himself, Muddy Waters, stretched the limits of that was ’legal’ with the album «Electric Mud». And not to forget Hendrix, Free, Canned Heat and the rest of the gang from the Woodstock-era. The result was a highly electric musical revolution, where e.g. the newly born genre hard rock walked hand in hand with traditional delta blues.It is out from this musical mud THE DEVIL & THE ALMIGHTY BLUES have found their inspiration. Their music is slow, heavy, melodic and raw, all without losing the almighty blues out of sight.