Every month, we unveil a fresh Special just for you, and this time, we're diving into uncharted comedic territory: the world of the blind! Prepare to discover the unexpected hilarity that comes with exploring the colorful side of darkness through jokes.

Join us for an evening that challenges perceptions and tickles funny bones. It's a unique opportunity to laugh while shedding light on topics often overlooked. So, open your mind, embrace the unexpected, and come by to share the laughter with us!

Don't miss out – at the Comedy LAB, even the darkest subjects shine with humor!