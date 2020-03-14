Contemporary Dance with Shirly Barbie For near beginners

Shirly Barbie won the third price choreography for her piece "Do You Love Me" at the 23rd International Solo-Dance-Theater Festival last year. The workshops incorporate the improvement of physical ability and space control via improvisation exercises, as well as the performance review and the emotional authentic expression within the movement, by practicing Shirly Barbie’s dance-language.

The workshop offers the exploration of the connection between physical and mental experience and is interested in ways to enhance personal performance, body-mind totality and playful imagination flow. We invite you to join us in the studio, and to celebrate our passion for movement and life. The workshops are open to anybody interested in dance, regardless of personal experience and expertise.

Kursnr.: 201-30183