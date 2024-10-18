COUCH KONZERT MIT KAMRAD

Erlebe das Konzert von Kamrad im Trio - hautnah in "Wohnzimmer-Atmosphäre"

His hit single “I Believe” was his first release under the new setup and served as ultimate proof for KAMRAD that the transition was just the right step for him: On TikTok alone, the track has racked up over 50 million views, while on Spotify, the track has since cracked the 100 million plays mark.

About his new creative collaborators, he says: “I just feel extremely comfortable with the guys. When we make songs, we're kind of like a band and that's cool because it makes me feel less alone. We are all committed to giving it our best. None of us are doing it out of any pressure to succeed, but simply because we want to make great music”. He adds that his latest single release “So Good” marks the start of a new chapter, which embodies the second act in this new KAMRAD era: “We set out to develop the sound from the last EP a little further and ask ourselves ‘What makes KAMRAD special and where can

we go with this?’ The feedback on ‘So Good’ so far has been ‘it sounds like KAMRAD, but different than

‘I Believe’’. The verses are sung much higher and it has a few different approaches and I think that's cool, because it means you're not standing still - and that's the goal." KAMRAD is equipped with everything it takes to have a successful career in pop music: ambition, creativity, the necessary coolness not to take himself too seriously and, above all, musical finesse and an exceptionally good sense for extremely catchy lyrics and melodies. With single releases such as “I Believe”, “Feel Alive” and “I Hope You End Up Alone (With Me)”, he has racked up various gold and platinum awards, a Radio Regenbogen Award, SWR 3 New Pop Award and a Europa 2 Award, hundreds of millions of streams and views on popular social media and streaming platforms as well as countless top 10 airplay rankings across Europe, including #1 in Germany, Poland, Hungary, and Switzerland. 2024 already promises to be another year for the books

for him, including numerous live performances, festival gigs such as Primavera Sound in Barcelona, and his own headlining tour towards the end of the year.

Genießen Sie das Couch Konzert in Wohnzimmeratmosphäre. Die Gästen sitzen auf Sofas und Sesseln, die Bühne steht mittendrin, eine ganz besonders intime Atmosphäre.

Informationen:

• Einlass ab 19:00 Uhr

• Beginn ab 20:00 Uhr

• Tickets im Vorverkauf kosten 35€-40€

• Sollten Plätze an der Abendkassen verfügbar sein, kosten diese 45€

• Freie Sitzplatzwahl in der jeweiligen Kategorie

• Tickets gibt’s unter: https://diginights.com/ticket/2024-10-18-couch-konzert-mit-kamrad-strudelbachhalle-weissach/step/1

Alle weiteren Infos unter:

https://pm-event.de/kamrad.html oder info@pm-event.de