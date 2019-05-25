Crestfallen Queen hail from Stuttgart Germany but could have very well been born anywhere in the dark hazy fog of the seventies. The quintet was formed in 2016 playing their brand of Progressive Blackened Rock.

The Doom laden riffs are backed by galloping metallic rhythms and hounded by eerie synths which are then topped off by a majestic voice that lurks somewhere between this world and the next.Following the release of their completely analogue recorded, produced and quickly sold-out demo cassette „No More Let Life Divide What Death Can Join Together“ (released February 2018) the debut album „Queen of Swords“ pre­sents the detail-loving and unconventional soul of Crestfallen Queen in full length.

SUPPORT

Albez Duz

Morast

Moribund Mantras