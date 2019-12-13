Since 2019, the award winning novel Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter is com-pulsory reading for the topic “The Ambiguity of Belonging” for the Abitur in Baden-Württemberg. On his first reading tour in 2018, Tom Franklin was greeted with outstanding curiosity and enthusiasm. Keen to enable the next generation of students to meet him in person, Franklin has ag-reed to join the d.a.i. again this year. During this reading and talk, students and teachers will again have the opportunity to learn about the author and his perspective on the novel. Tom Franklin is the award-winning and New York Times bestselling au-thor of Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter, which was nominated for nine awards and won the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the prestigious Crime Writers’ Association’s Gold Dagger Award. Winner of a 2001 Guggenheim Fellowship, he teaches in the University of Mississippi’s Masters of Fine Arts program. He is married to Mississippi Poet Laureate Beth Ann Fennelly.