Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter: A Journey through the Cultural Landscape of Mississippi

Talk by Jessica Strain zum Abitur-Schwerpunktthema „The Ambiguity of Belonging“

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt

A quiet town in Mississippi be-comes the site of a mysterious murder, with Larry Ott, the “gentle weirdo” as main suspect. Yet, Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter is more than a crime novel full of suspense. The focus of the presentation will be on the entangled lives of the main protagonists, Larry and Silas. The novel serves as a starting point for a discussion on key issues such as aliena-tion, racial tensions, coming of age, poverty, and kinship.

d.a.i. Tübingen Karlstraße 3, 72072 Tübingen, Universitätsstadt
