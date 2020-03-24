Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter: A Journey through the Cultural Landscape of Mississippi

A quiet town in Mississippi be-comes the site of a mysterious murder, with Larry Ott, the “gentle weirdo” as main suspect. Yet, Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter is more than a crime novel full of suspense. The focus of the presentation will be on the entangled lives of the main protagonists, Larry and Silas. The novel serves as a starting point for a discussion on key issues such as aliena-tion, racial tensions, coming of age, poverty, and kinship.