A Journey through the Cultural Landscape of Mississippi

Zum Abitur-Schwerpunktthema “The Ambiguity of Belonging”

Talk by Jessica Strain, d.a.i. Tübingen

Chabot, a quiet rural town in Mississippi becomes the site of a mysterious murder. The “gentle weirdo” Larry Ott is quickly determined to be the suspect, but did he really commit the crime? Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter, written by Tom Franklin – who has been a regular guest at the d.a.i. since the novel became „Schwerpunktthema” of the English Abitur– is more than just a crime novel. This talk will focus on key issues such as race and racism, identity, coming-of-age, poverty and family relations, and the ambiguity of belonging, especially concerning Larry and Silas, two of the novel’s main characters.

In English

Admission: Free

Location: Online via YouTube www.dai-tuebingen.de/tv