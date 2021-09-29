Cry me a Baby - oder eine Ode an das Ende

I'm not in love

So don't forget it

It's just a silly phase I'm going through

(Kelsey Lou)

And I´m going through, and I´m going through, and I´m going through again...

Cry me a Baby ist eine textil-figurative musikalische Performance

von Liesbeth Nenoff und Charlotte Oeken

Ein einsames Duett über die Schwierigkeit zu lieben und die Liebe zu Schwierigkeiten.

Let´s be soft and let´s be radical, Baby.

Team:

Konzept/ Spiel: Liesbeth Nenoff

Regie/ Sound: Charlotte Oeken

Kostüm-und Bühnenbildberatung: Martha Binder

Künstlerische Betreuung: Jan Jedenak

Mentor: Florian Feisel

Zielgruppe: Erwachsene

Dauer: ca. 45 min