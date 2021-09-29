Cry me a Baby - oder eine Ode an das Ende

I'm not in love
So don't forget it
It's just a silly phase I'm going through
(Kelsey Lou)
And I´m going through, and I´m going through, and I´m going through again...
Cry me a Baby ist eine textil-figurative musikalische Performance
von Liesbeth Nenoff und Charlotte Oeken
Ein einsames Duett über die Schwierigkeit zu lieben und die Liebe zu Schwierigkeiten.
Let´s be soft and let´s be radical, Baby.
Team:
Konzept/ Spiel: Liesbeth Nenoff
Regie/ Sound: Charlotte Oeken
Kostüm-und Bühnenbildberatung: Martha Binder
Künstlerische Betreuung: Jan Jedenak
Mentor: Florian Feisel
Zielgruppe: Erwachsene
Dauer: ca. 45 min