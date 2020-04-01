Emerged from Tel-Aviv music scene, Billu released his critically acclaimed debut ‘New Haircut’ on early 2012.

After moving to Berlin, Dan dedicatedly started working on his second album ‘Speech Bubbles’ reaching new heights in his constant search for an innovative sound.

Following a successful internet crowdfunding campaign for the album in 2017, Dan released his anticipated album on February 2018. ’Speech Bubbles’ was received with great reviews in both Israeli and German media and web press, and Billu and his band went on a tour to celebrate the release.

Capturing the rich and colourful arrangements from both albums, Billu’s band contains a variety of musical layers, combining classical influences with electronic elements, to go along with Dan’s intimate songwriting and voice.

