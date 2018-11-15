The story goes that the young Australian singer, songwriter and one-of-a-kind guitar virtuose first picked up his instrument of choice as a five-year-old following in the footsteps of a musical father. He began writing songs at 12, and at 18, left school, turned professional and hit the road. The next several years saw him traversing North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, New Zealand and of course, his homeland Australia, playing such festivals as California WorldFest, Winnipeg Folk Fest, Vancouver and Mariposa Folk (Canada), Belgium's Labadoux Festival and Australia's Woodford, Falls Festival, Port Fairy Folk Festival and the legendary Byron Bay Bluesfest. Daniel has accomplished all of this while writing, producing and independently releasing two Eps, Gypsy Moon Volumes 1 and 2, his first long player "Pint of Mystery" (2011), "My Own Design" (2009), "Wide Eyed And Open" (2010), "Real Live" (2012), and "The Heartland Hurricanes" (2014) His latest release "Fault Lines" is available now, and his receiving airplay and accolades globally.

"Watching Daniel Champagne perform is a once in a lifetime experience. He is a true prodigy that plays like no one else could possibly play unless they spent at least two lifetimes studying the art." - BW Review, New Zealand