Dark Monday

In this age of uncertainty, where the shadows of tyranny, intolerance and war darken the path into tomorrow, how much time do we have left? If civilization falls today, what will become of us? In producer Rebecca Vaughan and writer/director Elton Townend Jones' new and radical interpretation of the HG Wells classic, a Victorian time traveler transcends across the ages from 1900 to our own far future – from the fall of man to the end of the world – discovering the fate of our endeavors and uncovering our darkest fears. Can we change the future? Or has the end already begun? A philosophical journey, a nightmare adventure, a cautionary tale – this is the story of us all.