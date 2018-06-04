Dark Monday

Event

Merlin Stuttgart Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart

Letters from Earth show Mark Twain at his irrepressibly funny, blasphemous and sarcastic best. These uncensored writings were not published until fifty years after Twain’s death.

They are a witty, sharp, imaginative, complex, and wildly funny collection of letters from Archangel Satan, who has been banished from heaven, to his friends the archangels Gabriel and Michael, relating his observations on the curious proceedings of earthly life and the nature of man’s religions.

Featured Musicians: Christian Kamm, Piano & Markus Lange, Alto Sax.

www.neatstuttgart.com

Merlin Stuttgart Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart
