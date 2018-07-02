Dark Monday

Leaves Of Grass

Kulturzentrum Merlin Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart

Leaves of Grass by Walt Whitman Walt Whitman is America’s world poet—a latter-day successor to Homer, Virgil, Dante, and Shakespeare. In Leaves of Grass, he celebrated democracy, nature, love, and friendship.

This monumental work chanted praises to the body as well as to the soul, and found beauty and reassurance even in death. Whitman’s greatest legacy is his invention of a truly American free verse. His groundbreaking, open, inclusive, and optimistic poems are written in long, sprawling lines and span an astonishing variety of subject matter and points of view—embodying the democratic spirit of his new America. Whitman continually expanded and revised the book as he took on the role of a workingman's bard who championed American nationalism, political democracy, contemporary progress, and unashamed sex.

Abraham Lincoln read Leaves of Grass with approval, but Emily Dickinson described its bold language and themes as 'disgraceful.' And Ralph Waldo Emerson found Leaves of Grass 'the most extraordinary piece of wit and wisdom that America has yet contributed,' calling it a 'combination of the Bhagavad Gita and the New York Herald

bestuhlt, freie Platzwahl

