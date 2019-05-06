Dark Monday - “The Tolling Thunder Revue”

New English American Theatre’s very own music group presents a program of US & Canadian Singer / Songwriters of the '60's with a special Birthday Tribute to BOB DYLAN; whose 78th birthday is on May 24! Bob Dylan’s influence on Singer / Songwriters of the ‘60’s

The Tolling Thunder Revue was originally created as a Bob Dylan Tribute Band and our programs in the past have focused on his compositions and his influences; Woody Guthrie, Pete Seeger, Johnny Cash, Hank Snow, along with traditional British music, blues, folk and country. Our new program focuses primarily on Dylan’s influence on his contemporaries; specifically Singer / Songwriters of Canadian origin. Neil Young says; “He’s the one I look to… He’s the master. If I’d like to be anyone, it’s him. And he’s a great writer, true to his music and done what he feels is the right thing to do for years and years and years. He’s great… The guy has written some of the greatest poetry and put it to music in a way that it touched me.”

https://neatstuttgart.com/