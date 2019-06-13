Dark Monday -“Graceland” by Ellen Byron

The place is the front entrance of Graceland, the late Elvis Presley’s Memphis mansion. The time, five o’clock in the morning, three days before the estate is to be opened to the public. Two ardent Presley fans, Bev and Rootie, are camped out before the gates, each determined to be the first to enter the sacred precincts.

Bev Davies is a middle-aged lady with too much make-up and a brassy down-home style. Very careful about her appearance, she sticks closely to matching polyester ensembles and ornate Dolly Parton wigs. She is totally and completely dedicated to Elvis Presley and expects nothing less from those around her. She has a weight problem, not helped by her love of junk food.

Rootie Mallert is young, frail, shy, and naive. Her lack of education and experience have made her very innocent and trusting. Having grown up surrounded by men, she is unsure of how to act with women, but wants very much to be liked; she is somewhat intimidated by the raucous Bev.

...”if any individual of our time can be said to have changed the world, Elvis Presley is the one. In his wake more than music is different. Nothing and no one looks or sounds the same. His music was the most liberating event of our era because it taught us new possibilities of feeling and perception, new modes of action and appearance, and because it reminded us not only of his greatness, but of our own potential.” -Greil Marcus: Mystery Train, 1975.

