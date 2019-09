“I can understand German as well as the maniac that invented it, but I talk it best through an interpreter.“

This is one of Mark Twain’s best known and funniest essays. In it, Twain explains, complains about, and shows how one might improve upon various aspects of the (awful) German language. He gripes about the infamous “sepa¬rable verb”, as well as the many noun and verb forms one must master in order to use German cases properly and makes fun of the extreme length compound nouns.

