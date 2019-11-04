Dark Monday

Texts by John Lennon and Beatles Music by ONE AFTER 909 from Tampere, Finnland

Texts by John Lennon and Beatles Music by ONE AFTER 909 from Tampere, Finnland. Today, Lennon’s texts of 55 years ago are often compared by reviewers to works by Edward Lear, Spike Milligan and Hilaire Belloc, writers who represent the earliest attempts of high culture to engage with the pop world. There was substance beneath the shimmer and it was quite a revelation to realize that the man who helped write “I Want to Hold Your Hand” could also display a cruel sense of humour and nurture demonic visions.