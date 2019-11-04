Dark Monday

in own write

Google Calendar - Dark Monday - 2019-11-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dark Monday - 2019-11-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dark Monday - 2019-11-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - Dark Monday - 2019-11-04 20:00:00

Merlin Stuttgart Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart

Texts by John Lennon and Beatles Music by ONE AFTER 909 from Tampere, Finnland

Texts by John Lennon and Beatles Music by ONE AFTER 909 from Tampere, Finnland. Today, Lennon’s texts of 55 years ago are often compared by reviewers to works by Edward Lear, Spike Milligan and Hilaire Belloc, writers who represent the earliest attempts of high culture to engage with the pop world. There was substance beneath the shimmer and it was quite a revelation to realize that the man who helped write “I Want to Hold Your Hand” could also display a cruel sense of humour and nurture demonic visions.

Info

merlin
Merlin Stuttgart Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
Konzerte & Live-Musik
Google Calendar - Dark Monday - 2019-11-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Dark Monday - 2019-11-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Dark Monday - 2019-11-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - Dark Monday - 2019-11-04 20:00:00

Tags