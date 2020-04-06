Yes, Minister is a political satire adapted for BBC Radio. It follows the fictional ministerial career of Jim Hacker and his various struggles to formulate and enact policy or effect departmental changes that are opposed by the British Civil Service, in particular his permanent secretary. His principal private secretary is usually caught between the two.
Dark Monday
„Yes, Minister“ by Anthony Jay & Jonathan Lynn
Kulturzentrum Merlin Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart
Kulturzentrum Merlin Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart Karte anzeigen
Konzerte & Live-Musik