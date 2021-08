Featuring Robin Anderson & Derrick Jenkins

THE DUCK VARIATIONS by David Mamet focuses on two old men sitting on a park bench observing ducks on the lake and philosophizing about the world in general and ducks in particular. Theirs is a reluctant friendship based on akward discussions about human nature, sex, friendship, love, and mortality using the metaphor of the ducks to express their fears about aging and death. Ironically, they know nothing whatsoever about ducks.