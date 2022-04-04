Neat is proud to once again host the Writers in Stuttgart, a group of authors, poets, and playwrights of different cultural backgrounds who live in the region and write in English. Their current project is entitled Shadow & Light.

The world is moving beyond the pandemic. What will we find as we emerge from the viral crisis? The last two years were a strange time, filled with unfamiliar emotions and events. But everyone, everywhere, shared the experience. We still don’t know what the long-term changes will be…. Maybe we’ll be left in the dark, but perhaps our lives will be flooded with light as we emerge from the shadows. In their first live reading since the lockdown, the Writers in Stuttgart are back on stage at Merlin for January’s Dark Monday. They’ll be reading original short stories, personal essays, poetry, vignettes, and book excerpts from works-in-progress in a show titled Shadow and Light.