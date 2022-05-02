Dark Monday

Dark Monday: Sunflower Skeleton by Allen Ginsberg

Merlin Stuttgart Augustenstraße 72, 70178 Stuttgart

The sunflower skeleton project features lesser known poetry by Allen Ginsberg and brings together two works of especial interest.

sunflower sutra, written in 1955, one of his early startling poems and the ballad of the american skeleton, written in 1995, a collaboration with Paul McCartney and Philip Glass.

Allen Ginsberg was one of the founding fathers of the Beat Generation and is considered one of the 20th century’s most revolutionary poets. He defies classification; poet, musician, songwriter, photographer, champion of human and civil rights, world traveler, spiritual seeker, political gadfly.

