Dark Monday

Broken Strings & Spain by Bob Lind

Neat has once again been invited to participate in FEATS – Festival of European Anglophone Theatrical Societies; the largest English Language theatre event on the continent! Twelve groups from all over Europe are invited to compete in this four day festival which takes place in a different city every year. The host city this year is Hamburg. Neat has been partaking in FEATS for 30 years and has received many Nominations and Awards for its productions.

The entry this year is “Broken Strings” on the main stage and “Spain” in the Fringe. Both of these thematically linked plays were written by Bob Lind and deal with the joys, sorrows and dangers of life on the road.

Bob Lind is an iconic American singer and songwriter. A living legend, he is considered a pioneer of folk rock thanks to his eloquent, emotionally moving compositions, in which he incorporates elements of popular music styles that of the late ’60s, such as psychedelic and sunshine pop.