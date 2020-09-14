Dark Monday

With the 1944 premiere of THE GLASS MENAGERIE, Tennessee Williams was momentarily catapulted from obscurity to fame and it remains his most critically acclaimed and popular play. Truly one of the most beautiful and beloved plays of the modern theatre and recipient of the New York Drama Critics’ Circle Award in 1945. This was Tennessee William’s first success as a playwright and is a theatrical piece of distinct power and potent lyricism, incorporating strong autobiographical elements; featuring characters based on the author himself, his shy, mentally fragile and physically disabled sister and their overbearing, histrionic mother. Williams’ intensely personal and brilliantly tender masterpiece exposes the complexity of our memories, and the ways in which we can never truly escape them. Tennessee Williams made a conscious and ultimately successful attempt to break the established theatrical norms of time and space with this “Memory Play”; opening the door for new styles of writing and acting. The story is set in 1937, during the Great Depression, in the Wingfield family’s shabby apartment in a crumbling tenement building in St Louis, Missouri. The action and events occur in the memory of protagonist Tom Wingfield and circle around his sister Laura who, crippled by polio as a child, finds comfort and solace in the fragile ornaments of her glass menagerie. Their mother Amanda, a genteel former Southern Belle, is obsessed with finding Laura a suitable husband. They all have their personal dreams of escape and brief glimpses of happiness… The first radio adaptation was performed on Theatre Guild on the Air in 1951.