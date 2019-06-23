Death by Stereo – Europe Summer 2019

Since their inception in 1998, DEATH BY STEREO has been balancing consciousness and chaos with their unique genre-bending amalgam of hardcore, metal and punk. Previously, the band released their last five studio records via Epitaph, Indecision and Serjical Strike Records.

DBS, as they are known by many of their loyal followers, have assembled a worldwide fan base built upon a seemingly endless international tour schedule, with enough passport stamps to make many of their contemporaries jealous. They have shared the stage many times over with the likes of Slipknot, AFI, Serj Tankian, Avenged Sevenfold, and Rise Against, just to name a few. They have headlined some of the biggest and best festivals around the world (Germany´s "With Full Force", Belgium´s "Grozerock", U.S.´s "Warped Tour" and Colombia´s "Rock Al Parque"). Having toured in over 20 countries is an accomplishment few bands of any stature can lay claim to.